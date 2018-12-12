CHRISTMAS WITH THE BLUE

There was a lot of commotion at the Texas City

Police Station this last weekend. Businesses

and individuals came together to make sure

hundreds of kids got to see Santa, play games

win prizes and eat lots of ice cream and cookies,

cakes and yes, there was actual food there too!

We followed one young man as he made his

way through the Cake Spin, Balloon Give-Away,

Connect-4, Bouncy Houses, Bean Bag Toss

and much, much more! This was an incredible

effort put forth by our own Texas City Police Department,

the Texas City Citizen Police Academy

Alumni Association and the sponsors that

manned the booths: Coffee Connection, Show

Stoppers Lash & Spa, Comaluca Wealth Group,

St. George Episcopal Church, ARC and VCA

Animal Clinic, The Post Newspaper, Boundless

in Grace Ministries, Rileys Bling Couture, WICK,

Mainland Hospital, and Memorial Lutheran

Church and First Presbyterian Church.

For three hours, children from all over Texas

City and La Marque came together and shared

a wonderful day of fun and play and it may well

be that the sponsors and volunteers that made

it all come together had equally as much fun if

not more than the kids and their parents. These

event give all of us a chance to experience the

joy of belonging to a community that cares.

Much thanks to our Texas City Police Department

for giving us all a chance to spread a little

joy and get a lot of joy right back!