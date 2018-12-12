CHRISTMAS WITH THE BLUE
There was a lot of commotion at the Texas City
Police Station this last weekend. Businesses
and individuals came together to make sure
hundreds of kids got to see Santa, play games
win prizes and eat lots of ice cream and cookies,
cakes and yes, there was actual food there too!
We followed one young man as he made his
way through the Cake Spin, Balloon Give-Away,
Connect-4, Bouncy Houses, Bean Bag Toss
and much, much more! This was an incredible
effort put forth by our own Texas City Police Department,
the Texas City Citizen Police Academy
Alumni Association and the sponsors that
manned the booths: Coffee Connection, Show
Stoppers Lash & Spa, Comaluca Wealth Group,
St. George Episcopal Church, ARC and VCA
Animal Clinic, The Post Newspaper, Boundless
in Grace Ministries, Rileys Bling Couture, WICK,
Mainland Hospital, and Memorial Lutheran
Church and First Presbyterian Church.
For three hours, children from all over Texas
City and La Marque came together and shared
a wonderful day of fun and play and it may well
be that the sponsors and volunteers that made
it all come together had equally as much fun if
not more than the kids and their parents. These
event give all of us a chance to experience the
joy of belonging to a community that cares.
Much thanks to our Texas City Police Department
for giving us all a chance to spread a little
joy and get a lot of joy right back!
Leave a Comment