Arise and Shine

We talked about resurrection last week. I want to explore with you things that can arise within us today. We all have abilities and talents to share with others. You may think that because you cannot sing, play an instrument, write a great novel, sew beautiful garments, or build engines, that you aren’t talented or don’t have much to offer. That is just a lie that you’ve convinced yourself of. You may be the very best cake baker in your church. That is a talent that you can share with others. You may be the best back yard mechanic ever. How much would mean to the widow down the street on a fixed income if you could help her with her car? Maybe you are a whiz at painting rooms or at decorating your home. You could share that talent with a single mom that needs a pick me up some weekend. Do you like to clip coupons but hardly use them? Share them with someone that needs some help. See? There are so many ways to use your talents. Just start thinking about it and I bet you can find all sorts of ways that you can use your talents to help others. I hope you allow your personal gifts and talents to awaken and be resurrected so you can share with those around you. You are gifted. You are talented. You are special.





Frances Durisseau

