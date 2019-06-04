Summer Wisdom

Now that we’ve made it through Memorial Day weekend, in Texas it means summer is here regardless of the fact it doesn’t officially begin for a few weeks. Swimming and water sports have begun, and pools, beaches, rivers and lakes will be busy. Grills will be getting steady workouts, and summer vacations have begun. June, we welcome you! Why not add some wisdom to that mix? There are three life bits of wisdom that we all need to commit to our most sacred memory. Home is not just one place, but it is also a feeling. Time is not measured by a clock but by moments that we experience. Heartbeats are not only heard, but they are felt and shared. Open your heart, soul and spirit to receive and share wisdom this summer! It may contain some of your most sacred memories of special moments in time in the years to come.





Frances Durisseau

