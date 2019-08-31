Pachyderms to Host National Convention in Galveston, Texas, September 5-7, 2019

The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs is honored to announce the schedule for their

Biennial National Convention to be held in Galveston, at the Galveston Convention Center and

Hilton Resort Hotel on September 6th and 7th

.

At the convention, attendees from across the country will gain education and receive

information on timely topics from immigration, to national security, to the economy, to the

overall state of the nation presented by nationally recognized experts in each arena.

Additionally, a variety of workshops will teach leadership and growth strategies for local clubs

to help each club grow and strengthen. All this while enjoying the amenities offered in the

historic and beautiful Galveston Island.

Former Acting U. S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will Keynote the Gala Dinner on

Saturday, September 7th and Congressman Dan Crenshaw will Keynote the Friday evening

Welcome Reception and Dinner. Both will attend a pre-dinner VIP reception.

National President Bob Shults states, “The Pachyderms have much to be proud of as we look

forward to Texas hosting our 2019 Biennial National Convention: Escape to the Island, to be

hosted September 5th to 7

th, 2019 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort in Galveston, Texas. The

Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will chair the convention, assisted by our other

Galveston/Houston area Pachyderm clubs, as we welcome members and supporters from

across the United States.”

Interested attendees may register on-line or by contacting SuZanne Feather at

sfeather@pachyderms.org. Full registration or individual tickets for the dinners and lunches

are available at: convention.pachyderms.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL FEDERATION OF PACHYDERM CLUBS:

Founded in Columbia, Missouri in 1967 to promote education and active citizen involvement in

politics. The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs as grown to include local club chapters

across the United States. The NFPC offers a meaningful movement of conservative political

clubs as the most practical means by which a broad citizen participation in politics may be

achieved in a civil and respectful environment. See more at www.pachyderms.org.