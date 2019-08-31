Pachyderms to Host National Convention in Galveston, Texas, September 5-7, 2019
The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs is honored to announce the schedule for their
Biennial National Convention to be held in Galveston, at the Galveston Convention Center and
Hilton Resort Hotel on September 6th and 7th
.
At the convention, attendees from across the country will gain education and receive
information on timely topics from immigration, to national security, to the economy, to the
overall state of the nation presented by nationally recognized experts in each arena.
Additionally, a variety of workshops will teach leadership and growth strategies for local clubs
to help each club grow and strengthen. All this while enjoying the amenities offered in the
historic and beautiful Galveston Island.
Former Acting U. S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will Keynote the Gala Dinner on
Saturday, September 7th and Congressman Dan Crenshaw will Keynote the Friday evening
Welcome Reception and Dinner. Both will attend a pre-dinner VIP reception.
National President Bob Shults states, “The Pachyderms have much to be proud of as we look
forward to Texas hosting our 2019 Biennial National Convention: Escape to the Island, to be
hosted September 5th to 7
th, 2019 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort in Galveston, Texas. The
Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will chair the convention, assisted by our other
Galveston/Houston area Pachyderm clubs, as we welcome members and supporters from
across the United States.”
Interested attendees may register on-line or by contacting SuZanne Feather at
sfeather@pachyderms.org. Full registration or individual tickets for the dinners and lunches
are available at: convention.pachyderms.org.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL FEDERATION OF PACHYDERM CLUBS:
Founded in Columbia, Missouri in 1967 to promote education and active citizen involvement in
politics. The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs as grown to include local club chapters
across the United States. The NFPC offers a meaningful movement of conservative political
clubs as the most practical means by which a broad citizen participation in politics may be
achieved in a civil and respectful environment. See more at www.pachyderms.org.
