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TWC Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

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Agency Commemorates 10 Years of Supporting Employers Through ApprenticeshipTexas

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) joins in celebrating National Apprenticeship Week from April 26 to May 2. The nationwide event highlights the significant growth of apprenticeship programs over recent years and showcases how they are developing a highly skilled workforce to strengthen our economy. 

“As an employer-driven talent development model, apprenticeships maximize productivity, minimize training costs, and offer a direct path to a highly skilled workforce,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “Over the last decade, our agency’s efforts have helped increase the number of active apprentices in Texas by 250% from 12,000 to more than 42,000.”

Governor Greg Abbott proclaimed this week Apprenticeship Week in Texas, emphasizing the importance of apprenticeship programs for economic growth. The proclamation notes the value of these customizable training programs in attracting and retaining skilled workers across the state.

“It’s a strategic imperative for the TWC that we invest heavily in apprenticeship programs, as they are paramount for providing Texas workers with a crucial competitive edge,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “This development is powered by seasoned mentors who transfer their invaluable knowledge, ensuring apprentices are fully equipped to adapt to the dynamic demands of the modern workplace.”

Apprenticeships are industry-driven career pathways where employees get paid to work while receiving classroom instruction. For employers, apprenticeships increase retention, mitigate high costs of training, create a reliable talent pipeline, and equip workers with the skills needed to keep businesses competitive. TWC works with employers to support the more than 1,075 registered apprenticeship programs in Texas. With more than 42,400 active apprentices across the state, this training model is a proven success.

“Apprenticeships serve as a launch pad for great careers for Texans, giving them the chance to earn while they learn and gain the valuable hands-on experience and skills that employers are looking for,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “By supporting these programs, we are not only building individual careers and strengthening local communities but also ensuring that Texas remains a national leader in workforce development.”

The 10th Annual ApprenticeshipTexas Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Houston West Hotel on September 24 and 25, 2026. The conference will empower attendees to start or expand apprenticeship programs that help develop a more skilled workforce.

Listen to what last year’s attendees had to say about the ApprenticeshipTexas Conference here. To receive updates on the event, please visit TWC’s website. Registration opens on June 1, 2026.

TWC offers funding initiatives to support apprenticeship initiatives employers, including:

  • Apprenticeship Expansion: Funds local workforce development boards, community colleges, and education service centers to grow and modernize existing registered apprenticeships.
  • Pre-Apprenticeship Pathways: Prepares Texans to become apprenticeship-ready by partnering with community colleges, public independent school districts, and apprenticeship committees.
  • Transitioning Veterans to Apprenticeships: Provides funding to nonprofit organizations that help military veterans and transitioning service members enter registered apprenticeships.
  • Critical Skills Apprenticeships: Encourages employers to use apprenticeships for training employees in high-demand occupations like machinists, auto service technicians, and fabricators.
  • Healthcare Apprenticeships: Provides grants to healthcare industry employers who use registered apprenticeships to create new career pathways for nurses and other healthcare professionals.
  • Texas Industry Recognized Apprenticeships: Addresses immediate workforce needs by providing grants to private-sector employers for new apprenticeships in targeted occupations.

Hear testimonials from employers who have benefited from ApprenticeshipTexas here.

Employers seeking information on starting or expanding an apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit TWC’s ApprenticeshipTexas website.

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