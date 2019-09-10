LT. GOVERNOR PATRICK TAKES A STAND FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS

It seems our Lt. governor is taking some heat from the NRA for his position on Background checks for gun owners. The Midland-Odessa shooter bought his gun from an individual and there is no requirement for an individual selling a gun to another individual to do anything that would acknowledge that the sale had taken place or who the gun had been sold to. Patrick believes that is “a gap that needs to be closed.” Of course, the NRA disapproved heartily and immediately put out a statement condemning the stance. “Criminalizing private firearm transfers would require a massive, governmental gun registration scheme. Instead of trampling the freedom of law-abiding Americans, the government should focus upon actual solutions: fixing our broken mental health system, prosecuting known criminals and enforcing the existing gun laws that require follow-up whenever a prohibited person tries to buy a firearm.” Leave it to a Texan to stand up to such a powerful lobbying group as the NRA. “Look, I’m a solid NRA guy, but not expanding the background check to eliminate the stranger to stranger sale makes no sense to me and … most folks.” He went on to say, “Someone in the Republican Party has to take the lead on this,” Good for you Mr. Lt. Governor! Texas seems to have had more than its fair share of gun violence. Recovery from the atrocity committed in Santa Fe is still far off and now we have El Paso and Midland-Odessa. The Lt Governor’s statement seems more than reasonable considering. Texas fall somewhere in the middle when comparing gun violence on a state by state basis. That is not to say we do not have issues to be resolved but we are not the gun-totin’ hot heads some would have us to believe. Still when you drill down and look at hard statistics, (see page 7) taking a stand that requires gun owners to know who they are selling their guns to does not seem to be such a tremendous burden. Statistics also show that most Americans are supportive of more comprehensive background checks. And from all indications, Texans like it when their representatives are willing to take a position that reflects their constituents. Isn’t that what governing is all about?