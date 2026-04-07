Home NewsGeneralGalveston College opens doors to careers in robotics, electronics andmanufacturing with new Engineering Technology program
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Galveston College opens doors to careers in robotics, electronics andmanufacturing with new Engineering Technology program

by Publisher
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GALVESTON, Texas (April 3, 2026) – Galveston College is opening new doors to
some of today’s fastest-growing and highest-demand technical careers with the launch
of its Engineering Technology program beginning fall 2026.
Designed for students who want real-world skills and real career opportunities, the new
program prepares graduates for hands-on careers in robotics, electronics, advanced
manufacturing, automation and energy. Students can earn an Associate of Applied
Science (AAS) in Engineering Technology or choose from stackable certificates that
allow them to enter the workforce quickly, or return later to advance their credentials.
“This new Engineering Technology program at Galveston College represents an
important step forward in expanding opportunities for students and supporting the
workforce needs of our region,” said Tyree Bearden, GC Engineering Technology
program director. “Students will gain hands-on experience with the systems and
technologies used in today’s modern workplaces, giving them practical skills they can
apply immediately in fields like advanced manufacturing, robotics and energy. Our goal
is to create clear pathways to strong careers while helping local employers build the
skilled workforce they need.”
GC’s Engineering Technology program emphasizes practical, employer-driven training
in robotic and electromechanical systems, electronics and industrial controls and
computer programming and automation technologies.
Graduates will be prepared for entry-level technician roles across a broad range of
industries, giving local employers access to a stronger, job-ready talent pipeline.
With affordable tuition, flexible scheduling, and personalized instruction, the program is
designed for recent high school graduates, working adults, and career changers alike,
making high-skill technical careers more accessible than ever.

“This program is all about access, opportunity and momentum,” said Bearden.
“Students won’t just learn theory, they’ll work directly with the technologies used in
modern industrial environments. Whether someone wants to upskill fast or build a
long-term technical career, this program delivers a clear path forward.”
For more information about the Galveston College Engineering Technology program,
visit www.gc.edu or contact Tyree Bearden by email at tbearden@gc.edu, or call 409-
944-1403. Early registration for the fall semester begins April 6. Fall classes begin Aug.
17.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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CUTLINE:
Galveston College will launch its new Engineering Technology program in fall 2026. In
photo, a Galveston College student works with a robotic arm at the college’s Charlie
Thomas Family Applied Technology Center (ATC) in Galveston. (COURTESY)

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