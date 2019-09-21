McAdams Junior High, located at 11415 Hughes Road in Dickinson, will conclude its Spirit Week on September 27, 2019 from 8:00am to 3:30pm. Will it be the Class of 2024 or the Class of 2025 who takes the honors? Students who bring a mum to school are reminded to not have any bells or noise makers on them. For more information, call 281-229-7100.

