Community Events

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month –September 23, 2019, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston



Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –September 24, 2019, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin



Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –October 1, 2019, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar



Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –September 24, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.



Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –October 7, 2019, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive



Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –September 26, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg



Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –October 21, 2019, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6



Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – October 2, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146



La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – October 14, 2019, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road



League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – September 24, 2019, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.



Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — September 26, 2019 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6



Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – September 25, 2019, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.



New Directions Meeting

-First and third Mondays, 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for those over 60. There will be a pot luck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, contact Margarita, at 832-715-9658.



Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.



Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.



Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.



Tremont Jazz Series at The Tremont House

Fridays and Saturdays, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston. Enjoy live jazz by Trio du Jour in the hotel’s 1888 Toujouse Bar. The Tremont House launched its Jazz series in September 2013 and has become hugely popular with locals and guests. For more information, call 409-763-0300 or email at tremonthouse@wyndham.com.



Sunday Market with Galveston’s Farmers Market

– September 22, 2019, 9:00am to 12:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. All GOFM markets utilize only local vendors selling foods they grow or make themselves, which means at certain times of the year there is little produce. There is also live music and activities/information offered by the many community partners in the area. For more information 832-819-1561 or email at info@gofarmersmarket.com.



Kiwanis Club of La Marque Speaker Series

– September 24, 2019, 12:00pm to 1:00pm, 1309 1st St., La Marque. Funeral director Dylan Stopher is this month’s guest speaker and will be speaking on changing perceptions of the funeral industry. Attendance is free, and guests can choose from a variety of excellent Mexican cuisine. For more information, call Colleen Merritt at 409-795-0165 or follow at facebook.com/KiwanisLM/.



Texas Fluid Art Workshop

– September 24, 2019, 7:00pm to 10:00pm, Marais On the Bayou, 2015 FM 517 Rd. E, Dickinson. Registration is required to enjoy an evening of DIY fun. Enjoy cocktails by the bayou while learning how to create unique paint pouring techniques. The lessons will be capped when you pour your laser-cut Texas piece. Final artwork will be available two weeks after the event. For more information, visit sparkcrafting.com.



TCHS Fall Choir Concert

– September 24, 2019, 7:00pm to 8:30pm, Texas City High School. The TCHS Choir will host its one free concert of the 2019-20 school year. Come and be amazed by the beautiful voices you will hear. For more information, call 409-916-0100 or visit tcisd.org.



Texas City Town Hall Meeting

– September 26, 2019, 5:30pm to 6:00pm, Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City. The Texas City City Commission will discuss the 18 amendments to the city charter that the citizens of Texas City will have an opportunity to vote on November 5, 2019. For more information, call 409-948-3111 or visit Texas-city-tx.org.



19th Annual Paws Gala

– September 28, 2019, 6:30pm to 11:30pm, 6814 Broadway St., Galveston. Save the date for the BONEhemian Rhapsody that will honor Dr. Lea Fistein. For more information, call 409-740-1919 or email at info@galvestonhumane.org.



6th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Run/Walk

October 5, 2019, 7:00am to 9:00am at the Rotary Pavilion, 2010 5th Avenue North, Texas City. Registration is now thru Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Lowry Fitness Center. Cost is $15 for ages 13 and up, and $10 for ages 12 and under. For more information, call 409-643-5990.



Pumpkins Arrive!

– October 5, 2019, 3:00pm to 5:00pm, First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. North, Texas City. Join us as we unload our pumpkins and fill our pumpkin patch. For more information, call 409-945-2241 or visit firstchristiantexascity.org.

1867 Settlement Celebration

– October 12, 2019, 12:00pm to 7:00pm, Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City. Join us to celebrate the 152nd anniversary of the 1867 Settlement. The opening ceremony will be held at the Bell House at 117 S. Bell Drive in Texas City beginning at noon. Tours of the house will run until 4:00pm. Then head to Carver Park from 1:00pm to 7:00pm for food, music, door prizes, vendors and more. For more information, call 409-948-3111 or visit Texas-city-tx.org.



