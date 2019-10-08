By Publisher / On Oct 8, 2019 / At 3:27pm / 555 Views Jeep Slop Shop will sponsor the 2nd Annual 4xFor Hope on October 12, 2019 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm at Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The event offers the chance for the entire 4×4 community to come together and raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness. There will be a raffle with donations from a host of contributors. Tickets will be $5 each and shirts will be available for $20 each. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or visit the Three Acres Food Truck site at threeacresftp.com. Post navigation Prev PostCool Weather Walking Next PostTexas Receives Major Disaster Declaration
