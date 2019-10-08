Texas Receives Major Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Texas to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Imelda beginning on Sept. 17 -23, 2019.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, and Orange counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.