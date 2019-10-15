1867 SETTLEMENT CELEBRATION OFFERS LOOK AT PAST, OPTIMISTIC FUTURE

LONNIE JONES, 72 YEARS young with an enthusiasm and outlook that many of his much younger peers can only envy, spoke with pride about riding his horse during Saturday’s annual 1867 Settlement Celebration in Texas City.

As a descendent of the Bell, Britton and Hobgood families that comprised the first African-American families in Texas City and La Marque, Jones’ focus later Saturday afternoon was about the nails that helped keep up the Bell House on 117 South Bell Drive.

“How often do you see square nails these days?” he said. “That’s the sign of an old house!”

Jones was among hundreds that came by during Saturday’s celebration of the only Freedman’s house preserved in Galveston County. The work of dozens that started in 2003 and culminated with the first celebration is an accomplishment spearheaded by Vera Gary, who continues to be one of the driving forces behind assuring the history of her family remains preserved.

“It’s (the history) so rich. Nothing lives forever, but the taste will always be here,” said Margaret Howard, a member of the Hobgood family. “It won’t die on its own, but it will live as long as generations after we remember it.”

“They grew up around us,” said Howard of the other African-American families that came to call Texas City and La Marque home over the past 152 years.

One of the challenges that comes with preserving the history of the 1867 Settlement is getting the current generation to understand the importance of it, especially when it comes to La Marque, where the city’s claim to fame remains the past glories of its football team.

“I fear that the next generation will not care as much as past generations,” said Howard. “It’s important that they understand where they came from. I’d like to see it happen. It’s my wish that they will.”

A step forward was an announcement from Texas City Parks and Recreation director Dennis Harris of more tours of the Bell House that will include signs to direct visitors to it along with a kiosk that will provide more information about the history of the neighborhood.

