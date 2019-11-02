It’s Not Where You Start By: Thelma Bowie

The Nick Gary Foundation’s 4th Annual Athletic and Skill Challenges were held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Carver Park. The 5K Fun Run, Home Run Derby, Softball and Kickball Tournaments plus the free youth Knockerball Skills Challenge were exciting and highly competitive. TNGF genuinely appreciates those who supported our concession stand and tee shirt sales. TNGF thanks our 2019 generous event sponsors: Ameriprise / Marc Marquez, State Farm / Theo Franklin, Front Door Social and Charity Club, Shell Hero Award, HEB, and Wal-Mart plus the many family and friend donors who make TNGF’s annual scholarship fundraiser a huge success.

5K Overall Winners: Pictured left to right, Russ Gary, CEO; Jordan Smith, Overall Male Winner; Suzy Seeley, Overall Female Winner; and La Tasha Gary, 5K Coordinator.







Age Group Winners: Pictured back row left to right, Jay McVean; Stephen Holmes; Russ Gary; Brendon Hilton; Ben Harvie; Jordan Smith; Scott Ringer; and Robin Proctor. Pictured front row left to right, Kerry Mouring; Gloria Mahoney; Caryn Hoing; Suzy Selley; Marissa Lara-Smith; Barbara Callistien; and La Tasha Gary.