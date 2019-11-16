Galveston Bay Announces The Largest Conversation Project To Date

The Galveston Bay Foundation today announced acquisition plans of approximately 4,650 acres of land in Galveston and Brazoria Counties – the largest conversation project for the Foundation to date, both in terms of land value and acreage, thanks largely to a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (GEBF) created to remedy harm and reduce the risk of future harm to natural resources that were affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The Foundation anticipates having the funding agreement in place in spring 2020 and closing on the transaction in July 2020. It will implement the initial restoration and landscape management initiatives between 2020 and 2023.

The Chocolate Bay property is strategically located in the West Galveston Bay Conservation Corridor and features expansive wetlands that provide significant wildlife and fisheries habitat for recreational and commercially important species

The property will be preserved for conservation purposes in perpetuity, further serving to enhance water quality in West Galveston Bay, preserve open space at a significant scale, and expand upon successful conservation efforts by the Foundation in the area. The project will be developed in phases, with immediate steps including habitat restoration and promotion of native plant communities.

Since its establishment in 1987, Galveston Bay Foundation has conserved more than 8,000 acres of coastal habitat through property acquisitions and conservation easements and is working to substantially increase acreage conserved in the coming years.

Attached is a detailed press release regarding the acquisition.

Please let me know if you have any questions or would like to talk to Galveston Bay Foundation’s representatives about this significant development. https://www.nfwf.org/gulf/

The NFWF Board of Directors approved the award of more than $25 million for seven new projects in the state of Texas. The Texas projects address high-priority conservation needs, including the acquisition of significant coastal habitats, wetland and marsh complex restoration, and shoreline protection.

The total number of awards from the GEBF in the state of Texas now stands at 55, with a total current value of more than $183 million. All projects were selected for funding following extensive consultation with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas General Lands Office, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, FWS and NOAA.


