THANKSGIVING PRAYERS

TOMORROW IS THANKSGIVING, and before we stuff ourselves while foresaking diets, cheer/boo the Cowboys and — for some of us — formulate a plan of attack for Black Friday, let’s all take a moment to appreciate the true meaning of the day.

Let’s take the time to contemplate on the true impact of the following prayers. The glazed ham and candied yams and the crazy family member who still talks about the five Super Bowl rings “America’s Team” has (even though they haven’t played in a Super Bowl since the 1995 season) are yearly staples. What is not is remembering what this day means along with the fact that there are those less fortunate among us.

Regardless of whether you’re hosting, a battle-tested member of the Traveling Fork and Spoon Brigade in search of another house to fill up or working this day, may your endevors be blessed.

Those Who Have Much

This Thanksgiving let those of us who have much and those who have little gather at the welcoming table of the Lord. At this blessed feast, may rich and poor alike remember that we are called to serve on another and to walk together in God’s gracious world. With thankful hearts, we praise our God who like a loving parent denies us no good thing.

— From Songs of Our Hearts, Meditations of Our Souls: Prayers for Black Catholics, edited by Cecilia A. Moore, C. Vanessa White, and Paul M. Marshall

We Bow Our Hearts

Heavenly Father, on Thanksgiving Day, we bow our hearts to You and pray. We give You thanks for all You’ve done, especially for the gift of Jesus, Your Son. For beauty in nature, Your glory we see, for joy and health, friends, and family. For daily provision, Your mercy and care, these are the blessings You graciously share. So today we offer this response of praise with a promise to follow You all of our days.

— Mary Fairchild

Abundant Blessing

We thank you for the turkey, the gravy, and the dressing. Dear Lord, this table overflows with Thy abundant blessing. Let us always be aware that all gifts come from You, and may we serve Your heavenly will in everything we do. Amen.

— Joanna Fuchs

Be Present at Our Table, Lord

Be present at our table, Lord. Be here and everywhere adored. Thy creatures bless and grant that we may feast in paradise with Thee.

— John Cennick

For Salt and Sea

O God, we thank You for this earth, our home; For the wide sky and the blessed sun, for the salt sea and the running water, for the everlasting hills and the never-resting winds, for trees and the common grass underfoot. We thank you for our senses by which we hear the songs of birds, and see the splendor of the summer fields, and taste of the autumn fruits, and rejoice in the feel of the snow, and smell the breath of the spring. Grant us a heart wide open to all this beauty and save our souls from being so blind that we pass unseeing when even the common thorn bush is aflame with Your glory. O God our Creator, Who lives and reigns for ever and ever.

— Walter Rauschenbusch

We Give Thanks

Our Father in Heaven, we give thanks for the pleasure of gathering together for this occasion. We give thanks for this food prepared by loving hands. We give thanks for life, the freedom to enjoy it all, and all other blessings. As we partake of this food, we pray for health and strength to carry on and try to live as You would have us. This we ask in the name of Christ, Our Heavenly Father.

— Harry Jewell

Remembrance

O God, when I have food, help me to remember the hungry. When I have work, help me to remember the jobless. When I have a home, help me to remember those who have no home at all. When I am without pain, help me to remember those who suffer. And remembering, help me to destroy my complacency, bestir my compassion, and be concerned enough to help, by word and deed, those who cry out for what we take for granted. Amen.

— Samuel F. Pugh

For Each New Morning

For each new morning with its light, for rest and shelter of the night, for health and food, for love and friends, for everything Thy goodness sends.

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

Giving Thanks

For food in a world where many walk in hunger; For faith in a world where many walk in fear; For friends in a world where many walk alone; We give you thanks, O Lord.

—The Staff of The Post Newspaper

