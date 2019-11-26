Deadline Eminent for First Half of Split Payment! Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector

Galveston County property owners wishing to take advantage of the split/half payment option have until December 2nd to make the first payment (normal November 30 deadline falls on Saturday), with the second half due (without penalty and interest) June 30, 2020. All but two GCTO government partners (City of Dickinson and Dickinson ISD) participate in this payment option.

Payment may be mailed but do not wait until December 2nd as all mail in Galveston County is typically sent to the USPS North Houston Distribution Center for postmarks and this typically results in a one day delay if not dropped in the mailbox before the last pick-up of the day. Also, we continue to experience delays as that Center suffered extensive damage during the September storms.

You may also pay online at www.galcotax.com (bank convenience fees are assessed as follows: one dollar for electronic check, three dollars for debit cards or two and one-half percent for credit cards), via telephone with debit or credit card (1-866-865-1433 for English and 1-866-865-1435 for Spanish) or in person (use the convenient yellow drop boxes located outside of all full time offices but be sure to place payment in envelope and note the date dropped on the outside).

Full-time offices are open 8 am to 5 pm and are located in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City (call toll free 1-877-766-2284 for office directions) and satellite offices are located in Crystal Beach (the third Tuesday of each month from 8 am to 4:30 pm) and Friendswood City Hall (Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 5 pm each week). Satellite offices close from Noon to 1 pm for lunch. Cheryl E. Johnson, PCC Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector 722 Moody, Galveston, Texas 77550 cheryl.e.johnson@co.galveston.tx.us 1-409-766-2260