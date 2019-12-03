The Texas City Police Department and the Texas City Police Academy Alumni Association will host its second annual Christmas with the Blue from 11:00am to 2:00pm on December 7, 2019 at the Texas City Police Department. A second event, co-hosted by the La Marque Police Department will be held at La Marque High School on December 14. 2019. Gifts and prizes are limited for each event for the first 200 children who register. Children can be registered at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-with-the-blue-tickets-82291801995

