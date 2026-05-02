Community Invited to Vision Dinner Supporting Harbour Playhouse Restoration

Dickinson, Texas — The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center (TDMEC) invites community members, business leaders, and supporters to attend the “Bridge To Band / Harbour Playhouse Restoration Perfect Vision Dinner,” an inspiring evening dedicated to restoring one of Dickinson’s most historic cultural landmarks—the Harbour Playhouse.

Event Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Watergrove Event Center

3920 Gulf Fwy, Dickinson, TX 77539

This transformational event will bring together the community to rally support for the restoration of Harbour Playhouse, ensuring it continues to serve future generations as a hub for youth arts, music, and performance.

A Historic Landmark at Risk

Originally opened in 1941, Harbour Playhouse has been a cornerstone of the Dickinson community for decades under the leadership of Mrs. Bennie Nipper, whose dedication made the theater a home for local talent and storytelling.

Today, the building faces urgent structural challenges, including significant roof failure, placing this historic venue at risk of permanent closure.

TDMEC is leading the effort to restore and revitalize the facility into:

A premier youth performance venue

A home for music education and live productions

A community arts hub serving Galveston County

The restored facility will be named:

“The Ziyanna Jones Harbour Playhouse of the Arts, Home of The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center.”

This name honors Ziyanna Jones, whose passion for music continues to inspire the mission of TDMEC.

The Goal: Restore, Rebuild, and Reignite Opportunity

The primary focus of the Vision Dinner is to raise funding for:

Phase 1: Emergency Roof Repair & Restoration Planning This critical phase will stabilize the structure and allow for the next stages of redevelopment, ensuring the building remains viable for future generations.

KGTX 7: Harbour Playhouse Restoration Effort Gains Community Support

“Watch the Full KGTX 7 Interview:”

A recent KGTX 7 news segment highlights the urgency of the Harbour Playhouse restoration and the growing community effort to preserve this historic landmark for future generations.

An Evening of Vision and Impact

Guests attending the Vision Dinner will experience:

A powerful State of TDMEC Ministry Update

The full vision for the Harbour Playhouse restoration

Real stories of impact from students and families

A guided opportunity to invest in the future of local youth

More Than a Building—A Future for Our Youth

“This is not just about saving a building,” said Charles Marcus, Executive Director of TDMEC.

“This is about creating a place where kids can discover their purpose, develop their talents, and experience opportunities they otherwise would never have. This is about legacy—and what we choose to leave behind for the next generation.”

Through its

Bridge to Band: Afterschool Music Access Program

and

TDMEC Music Coach Workforce & Mentorship Program

TDMEC provides free, high-quality music education to underserved youth—removing financial barriers and building pathways to success.

The Harbour Playhouse restoration will significantly expand that impact.

How the Community Can Get Involved

Community members are encouraged to:

Attend as a guest

Serve as a table host and invite others

and invite others Partner as a sponsor or donor

Register or Learn More: Vision Dinner

About TDMEC

The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center (TDMEC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, high-quality music education to underserved youth in Galveston County and surrounding areas. Through after-school lessons, mentorship, and performance opportunities, TDMEC is building the next generation of musicians, leaders, and educators.