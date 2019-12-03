Special Works On Display At Galveston Art League During December

As part of its December gallery exhibit, the Galveston Art League is featuring artists who created their pieces at two Galveston facilities: Transitional Learning Community (TLC) at Galveston TideWay and Sunshine Training Center. TideWay is an assisted living facility providing long-term care and rehabilitation services for adult survivors of brain injury; Sunshine offers day rehabilitation, community support, and supportive employment for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Art instruction and hands-on creations are an integral part of the programming at both of those facilities. At TideWay, for example, therapeutic art specialist Mary Arlis Fountain says art classes are designed to assist clients in overcoming cognitive, emotional and physical challenges.

Works by December’s special featured artists will be on display from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Dec. 5-29 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in downtown Galveston. A reception and viewing party will be held Dec. 13.

The nonprofit Galveston Art League was founded in 1914 to promote appreciation of visual arts and art education throughout the region. Nine months of the year, the league showcases the works of featured artists near the front of its gallery. During the other three months each year, the league hosts juried, or judged, shows. Throughout the year, the Art League offers adult and children’s workshops, and it participates in ArtWalks, staying open late with beverages and snacks for hundreds of guests who visit.



To learn more about the league, to join (non-artists are welcome, too), to contribute or to participate in one of its workshops, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.

Art healing, also known as the healing arts, is a term that is applied to the use of art in emotional and physical healing. Art healing is beneficial in several ways: Visually deals with traumatic emotions can feel safer then dealing with them in words.

Creating art can be beneficial throughout all stages of life. It can help children be better students and improve quality of life for seniors. It relieves burdensome stress, encourages creative thinking, boosts self-esteem, and provides a sense of accomplishment.

When you get totally immersed in a creative endeavor, you may find yourself in what’s known as “the zone” or a state of “flow.” This meditative-like state focuses your mind and temporarily pushes aside all your worries.

Leonardo da Vinci proclaimed that “Painting embraces all the ten functions of the eye; that is to say, darkness, light, body and color, shape and location, distance and closeness, motion and rest.” Creating art trains you to concentrate on details and pay more attention to your environment. In this way, it acts like meditation.

CAPTION: The Galveston Art League features artists from TideWay and Sunshine in December.

