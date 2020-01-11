TPPB will hold 2020 Biennial Elections Voting opens January 6 for Texas peanut farmers

LUBBOCK, Texas (January 6, 2020) – The Texas Peanut Producers Board will hold an election for two directors’ seats. The election will be held from Jan. 9-23, 2020.

There is one seat open for election in Voting Region Three, which consists of the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Callahan, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Coke, Coleman, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Concho, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Edwards, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Gillespie, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Hamilton, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Houston, Howard, Hunt, Irion, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Madison, Marion, Mason, McCulloch, McLennan, Menard, Milam, Mills, Mitchell, Montague, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Nolan, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Rains, Real, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Runnels, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Saba, Schleicher, Shelby, Smith, Somervell, Sterling, Sutton, Tarrant, Taylor, Titus, Tom Green, Travis, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, Walker, Williamson, Wise and Wood.

There is one seat open for the election of an At Large TPPB board member. The At Large member may be from any of the 254 counties in Texas so long as they meet the requirements below.

Voters will be voting for qualified candidates who have sought nomination within the respective TPPB voting regions where elections are to occur. The nominee for the one seat in Voting Region Three is Larry Don Womack, Comanche County. The nominee for the At Large seat is Louis Grissom, Gaines County. Voters may also vote for board members by “writing in” the name of any eligible persons.

Peanut producers eligible to vote in the elections are persons, including the owner of a farm on which peanuts are produced or the owner’s tenant or sharecropper, engaged in the business of producing peanuts or causing peanuts to be produced for commercial purposes for at least one production period during the three years preceding the date of this election (Jan. 23, 2020). For a producer to vote in Voting Region Three, the voter must reside within one of the counties stated above. Any qualified producer may vote for an At Large nominee.

The elections will be held by mail ballot. Election ballots containing the nominations of all persons who have validly filed will be mailed on Jan. 9, 2020 to a Texas peanut farmers mailing list or by requesting a ballot from TPPB. Voters will be voting for qualified candidates who have sought

Contact: Shelly Nutt Executive Director Texas Peanut Producers Board

nomination within the respective TPPB voting regions where elections are to occur. Voters may also vote for board members by “writing in” the name of any eligible persons. All voters otherwise qualified to vote as peanut producers must reside in a county within the TPPB voting region where they seek to vote. For a ballot to be valid, it must be mailed to the 5223 79th St., Lubbock, Texas 79403, with a postmark date of no later than Jan. 23, 2020.

The Texas Peanut Producers Board is a statewide board funded by a voluntary checkoff program. TPPB is responsible for coordinating peanut research, promotion and marketing programs. For more information, visit www.texaspeanuts.com

