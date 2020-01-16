Galveston County Food Bank ramps up for Souper Bowl 30

WITH THE HOLIDAY SEASON COME AND GONE, Galveston County Food Bank President and CEO Donnie VanAckeren is ready for the next challenge in front of him, the annual Souper Bowl of Sharing, which began on Tuesday and runs through February 2.

Local HEB, Kroger’s and Randall’s are each participating in the event, which is slated to raise at least $2.5 million to help feed the county’s less fortunate.

“I have no doubt that we will exceed that total,” said VanAckeren, who was promoted to his new title last month after spending his first 11 months with the GCFB as its Development Director.

This year marks the 30th Souper Bowl of Caring, which has seen the area collect both dollars and food leading up to the Super Bowl. All of the money collected in Galveston County will remain in the area. For every $1 that is donated, $19 is generated for charities in local communities throughout the country.

In order to maximize the potential of this year’s Souper Bowl, the GCFB is continuing to seek volunteers who are willing to step up and handle whatever role is needed.

“Volunteers are our bread and butter,” said VanAckeren. “That’s a need that is always going to be there, but I am fortunate and blessed to have the volunteers we currently have. They play such an important role, especially when it comes to dealing with those who come in need.”

VanAckeren is passionate about his position and its importance to the community. Through his leadership, GCFB is expanding its ability to help feed others by adding a new refrigeration unit in its Texas City building that will be on line before summer. While numbers are not official, the GCFB was able to see a drop in the number of people it fed during the holidays, with VanAckeren pointing to an improved economy as a big reason.

Still, there are many in the area that face the challenge of wondering where their next meal would come from. While some portray the hungry in one limited vein, the reality is quite jarring.

“There is a misconception that it’s only the homeless that are in need,” VanAckeren said, “but it’s entirely different than that. They are our neighbors, our co-workers, the people we go to church with. The spectrum of people we deal with daily is wide.”

The challenge of feeding the county’s hunger is one that VanAckeren pursues with a passion. “They say that if you do something you love, you’ll never work another day in your life,” he said. “That’s how I feel about this role.”

