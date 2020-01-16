JOHNSON TO ADDRESS TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTY AUDITORS ON IMPLEMENTATION OF SENATE BILL 2

Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector, Cheryl E. Johnson, will be a speaker at the January 2020 Bi-Annual Texas Association of County Auditors On the Road Training Conference to be held January 16 and 17th in Kemah.



Johnson’s Topic, “What to Expect with Truth-N-Taxation Changes” will address the multitude of legislative changes that will impact Texas local governments over the next two years. These will impact budget and rate adoption deadlines, calculations, transparency (through individual property owner notification of the impact of proposed tax rates on their tax bill) and, for the first time, limit spending by the majority of Texas governments to three and one-half (3.5%) percent without voter approval. Should governments exceed that limit, an automatic election will result, putting voters in control of the purse strings. SB 2 eliminated the need for voter petition and lowered the limit from eight (8%) percent.



Senate Bill 2 (the Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act) was the final bill that resulted from multiple legislative and interim session efforts lead by Chairman of the Senate Property Tax Committee, Paul Bettencourt. It had the support of the Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House.

