True love is ordered early: a Valentine’s word to the wise

A FRIENDLY WORD OF ADVICE for those looking to order flowers on Valentine’s Day: don’t wait.

“Trust me, it helps to order early,” said Shandon Land, manager of Dean’s Florists in La Marque. “Far too often, you see people waiting until the very last minute to place an order. By that time, we’re so busy with getting orders out that it’s almost impossible to satisfy a request like that.”

Land and her team at Dean’s have already logged long hours to be ready for the oncoming rush that marks Valentine’s Day. Having started more than two weeks ago, Dean’s Florists has been many a late night recently.

“It’s an all-day thing,” she said. “Sometimes, we’re out of here by midnight only to be right back here around 5:00am.”

The bulk of Dean’s fresh flowers won’t be on display until later this week. Timing is everything, as they provide the freshest of flowers throughout Galveston County.

There is little surprise as to the most popular flower. “I’d say about 80% of our orders are for roses,” said Land. “The rest are usually a mix of flowers.”

Aptly describing the start of this week as “the calm of the storm,” one of the biggest reasons why Land suggests making orders early is the fact that by the afternoon of Valentine’s Day, the number of available flowers have thinned due in part because of those that were wise enough to get their orders in early.

Having done many a Valentine’s Day, the staff has its share of stories, but they are stories they choose to keep private. Over the years, many a wedding proposal, anniversary and simple “I Love You” has come from Dean’s Florists.

“Every delivery has its own story,” said Land.

Dean’s has been a staple in the La Marque community for more than four decades. Their quality of work and longevity has resulted in most of their orders coming the old-fashioned way: via the phone.

“We appreciate the loyalty we have established over the years,” said Land. “This time of the year is busy but it’s a time of year that we love.”

Love will be in the air all week, but love means a lot more when flowers are ordered early.

