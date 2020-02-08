Unpaid 2019 Property Taxes? We Can Help!

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

February delinquent notices will soon be arriving in area mailboxes. Thanks to legislation passed several years ago, homeowners unable to pay in full may sign up for a low penalty payment agreement. Recent legislation enabled qualified seniors, disabled persons, disabled vets, spouses of disabled vets and those still recovering from recent disasters to pay seven (7%) percent penalty and interest by February 28 in order to take advantage of the one-quarter installment payment option.



For those already signed up for quarterly installments, the remaining three coupons and return envelopes will be mailed within the first 10 days of March (second installment payment is due March 31). The second installment must be postmarked by March 31st in order to be timely.



Property owners may pay in person at GCTO branches in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City Monday through Friday 8:00 to 5:00 and in Friendswood Thursday and Friday (closed Noon to 1:00 for lunch). Yellow payment drop boxes are located all full time locations, payments are retrieved at 8:30 am daily and stamped received the previous business day. A black payment box is also located at the back of the side driveway at Friendswood City Hall.



Payments may also be made online (www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($1 fee) or credit card (2.5% fee) or through Chase Bank’s Payment Processing Center via telephone at 1-866-865-1433 (English) or

1-866-865-1435 (Spanish). If online banking is your preferred method of payment, expect a 3-5 day delay for paper check to be prepared and mailed to our office which could result in penalty and interest if the bank does not prepare the check the same day.



For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284. Those with property tax questions or concerns should call the Property Tax Department directly at (409) 766-2481 (or call the toll free number and ask for a Property Tax Specialist). Email any GCTO Department at galcotax@co.galveston.tx.us.

Galveston County Tax Office

February 7, 2020

