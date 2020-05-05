FHS senior is selected for the Texas Youth Preparedness Council

By: FISD Communication Department

Congratulations to Friendswood High School junior Gillian Smith on being selected to serve on

the Texas Youth Preparedness Council for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Texas Youth Preparedness Council brings together youth leaders from across the State who

are interested in emergency preparedness and making their communities more resilient in the

face of potential disasters. The council provides an opportunity for Texas high school students to

enhance their knowledge of emergency preparedness and develop leadership skills that will help

them in addressing and supporting the needs of their communities in regard to emergency

preparedness.