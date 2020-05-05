FHS senior is selected for the Texas Youth Preparedness Council
By: FISD Communication Department
Congratulations to Friendswood High School junior Gillian Smith on being selected to serve on
the Texas Youth Preparedness Council for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Texas Youth Preparedness Council brings together youth leaders from across the State who
are interested in emergency preparedness and making their communities more resilient in the
face of potential disasters. The council provides an opportunity for Texas high school students to
enhance their knowledge of emergency preparedness and develop leadership skills that will help
them in addressing and supporting the needs of their communities in regard to emergency
preparedness.
