Home EducationFISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION SURPRIZE PATROL AWARDS OVER $470,000 IN GRANTS ACROSS FRIENDSWOOD ISD CAMPUSES
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FISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION SURPRIZE PATROL AWARDS OVER $470,000 IN GRANTS ACROSS FRIENDSWOOD ISD CAMPUSES

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By: Friendswood ISD Communication Department

1) DSC08014.jpgFEF Board President Shanna Kirkpatrick joins Windsong Elementary staff in celebrating the presentation of an Adopt-A-Grant check during the annual SurPrize Patrol.

2)DSC08073.jpgFEF Board Member Julie Sims and her husband, a passionate community supporter, pose with Little Mustangs Preschool teachers and students during the annual SurPrize Patrol as they celebrate the presentation of an Adopt-A-Grant check.

3) DSC07408.JPGFEF board members, FISD staff, and community supporters gather to celebrate the total grant funding awarded districtwide during the annual SurPrize Patrol

On Friday, May 1, 2026, the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation (FEF) concluded its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign with a spirited SurPrize Patrol that distributed an incredible $471,378 in grant funding to educators across all Friendswood ISD (FISD) campuses.
“SurPrize Patrol is one of the most exciting traditions of the year because it brings our mission to life,” said FEF President Shanna Kirkpatrick. “It is a celebration of the educators who dream big for their students, the donors who make those dreams possible, and the many volunteers, staff members, and Grant Champions who help turn ideas into reality across Friendswood ISD.”
The excitement was felt districtwide as more than 30 Foundation board members, community supporters, and Adopt-A-Grant donors boarded the SurPrize Patrol bus to make energetic stops at each campus. Led by the Friendswood High School drumline, the patrol was welcomed with cheers, applause, and emotional surprises as educators received funding for their innovative classroom ideas.
This beloved pep rally-style tradition has become an annual highlight of the school year, recognizing the creativity and dedication of FISD teachers and staff by delivering grant awards directly to their campuses.
“Adopt-A-Grant allows our community to play a direct role in creating extraordinary opportunities for students and teachers,” said FEF Executive Director Ashley Adair. “Each gift directly supports the Foundation’s mission by funding innovative classroom experiences, hands-on learning, and resources that inspire curiosity, growth, and success throughout FISD.”
From hands-on STEM tools and literacy resources to fine arts materials, guest speakers, and classroom technology, this year’s funded grants reflect the incredible imagination and commitment of FISD educators, all rooted in the belief that every student deserves an engaging and enriching educational experience. FEF extends heartfelt thanks to the many grant writers, Grant Champions, campus and district purchasers, donors, volunteers, and community partners who helped make this year’s Adopt-A-Grant campaign a success.
To help support future innovative grants and learning opportunities in Friendswood ISD, visit fef.myfisd.com or contact the Foundation at EducationFoundation@fisdk12.net to learn more about how to get involved.
1) FEF Board President Shanna Kirkpatrick joins Windsong Elementary staff in celebrating the presentation of an Adopt-A-Grant check during the annual SurPrize Patrol.
2)FEF Board Member Julie Sims and her husband, a passionate community supporter, pose with Little Mustangs Preschool teachers and students during the annual SurPrize Patrol as they celebrate the presentation of an Adopt-AGrant check.
3) FEF board members, FISD staff, and community supporters gather to celebrate the total grant funding awarded districtwide during the annual SurPrize Patrol.

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