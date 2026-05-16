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Galveston College regents appoint Tracee Watts as new president

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GALVESTON, Texas (May 14, 2026) – The Galveston Community College District
Board of Regents voted Wednesday to unanimously appoint Tracee Watts, Ed.D., as
the ninth president of Galveston College during a regular meeting of the board.
Following a national search, a series of interviews and two public forums on the
college’s main campus, Watts was named the sole finalist last month.
Wednesday’s unanimous vote follows the state’s required 21-day waiting period after
which Watts was named sole finalist. Watts will join Galveston College on July 1, 2026.
Watts has served in higher education for more than 20 years and currently serves as
the senior vice president of Student Success and Advancement at Brazosport College
in Lake Jackson, where she provides executive leadership for student success,
enrollment management, institutional advancement, marketing and communication, dual
enrollment, and external and legislative relations.
“The Board of Regents is excited to appoint Dr. Tracee Watts as the next president of
Galveston College,” said GC Board of Regents Chairperson Carolyn L. Sunseri. “As we
prepare to honor Dr. Myles Shelton’s remarkable legacy of leadership and service, we
are confident Dr. Watts is uniquely prepared to lead the college forward.”
Current GC President W. Myles Shelton, who has served the college for 19 years,
announced his retirement in August 2025. The six-month national search process for a
new president of GC began in November and concluded in April with the announcement
of Watts as the sole finalist.
“The selection of Dr. Watts followed a thorough national search and thoughtful input
from our campus and community stakeholders,” said Sunseri. “She has a proven track
record of innovation and growth in community college education. Dr. Watts’
collaborative leadership style, vision and student-centered approach will help Galveston
College continue to grow and serve our community for years to come. We look forward

to working alongside her as the college continues expanding its impact across the
region.”
Under her leadership, Watts helped achieve record enrollment at BC and as chief
advancement officer and executive director of the BC Foundation, she brings deep
experience in institutional advancement and fiscal stewardship. She is a strong
advocate for workforce and community partnerships, and Watts expanded dual
enrollment opportunities through collaboration with local school districts, faculty and
industry partners.
Watts earned a Doctor of Education degree from Kansas State University, a Master of
Organizational Leadership degree and a Bachelor of Science degree from Evangel
University.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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