First Round of Texas Education Freedom Accounts Awards Announced 

(AUSTIN) — Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock recently announced the first round of student awards for the Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program.

More than 42,600 students will receive award notices this week, including all students in the program’s top priority tier — those with qualifying disabilities in households at or below 500 percent of the federal poverty level — and their siblings.

“The Legislature made low- and middle-income students with disabilities the first priority for the first year of school choice here in Texas, and that is exactly where this process starts,” Hancock said. “These awards put tens of thousands of Texas families one step closer to the educational path that works best for their children.”

This initial round of award notifications were distributed in batches, beginning April 22, and continuing through April 24. Parents may appeal funding determinations within 30 days of receiving their notice; however, adjustments will be made only based on school district and Individualized Education Program documentation.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts also is releasing a detailed breakdown (PDF) of participating students in the top priority tier. Approximately half of these students previously attended a public school. Two-thirds have a documented disability.

Additional families will receive TEFA award notifications in the coming weeks.

A lottery will be conducted during the week of April 27 to determine which students in the second priority tier — students in lower-income households — will receive award notifications for the 2026-27 school year.

The lottery also will assign waitlist positions to the remaining students in tier 2 and below.

Students who receive awards will have until July 15 to confirm enrollment in a participating private school, select homeschool/other (which qualifies them for $2,000 in funding) or opt out of the program.

If awarded students opt out, additional funding will become available to move more students off the waitlist.

More information about Texas’ school choice program, including a link to express interest in future participation, is available at EducationFreedom.Texas.Gov.