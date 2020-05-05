” The Moore Memorial Public Library is reopening Wednesday, May 6th with limited activities only! Patrons will only be able to browse for and check out materials at this time. No other services or equipment will be available.

Our hours of operation will be from 9 AM-12 PM and 1 PM-4 PM Monday-Friday. This allows for a one hour disinfecting break. We have some additional precautions in place to ensure your safety:

Texas City residents only allowed in the library

Please wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing of 6 ft or more at all times

We will have a maximum 40 patrons in the library at one time

Family groups can be no larger than 4 people

We are limiting patrons to 45 minutes

We will not have computers or copiers available at this time

Furniture and seating will not be available at this time

Please use hand sanitizer throughout the library often as you browse

All these measures are put in place to provide the safest experience for patrons and staff possible. Please call us at (409) 643-5975 or email us at library@texascitytx.gov if you have any questions. “