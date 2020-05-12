Honoring the Work and Ministry of The Salvation Army in Galveston County

The Salvation Army in Galveston County is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 11-17, 2020. The current COVID-19 pandemic has meant that events planned for this special week have been cancelled, however, we encourage the community to follow us on Facebook and learn more about our organization.

In 1954, the week of November 18th – December 4th (now recognized in May) was declared by the United Stated Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves. In his speech, President Eisenhower said:

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

Today, The Salvation Army is at work in 132 countries around the world. Here in the USA in 2018 the organization provided more than 52 million meals, almost 10 million nights of shelter, Christmas assistance to 2.6 million individuals, and supported more than 795,000 survivors of disasters. With more than 7,500 centers of operation in the U.S., The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet need in Jesus’ name, without discrimination – wherever it exists. Add local service stats. Follow the link to view The Salvation Army’s 2019 National Annual Report: https://salvationarmyannualreport.org/

“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Galveston County” said Captain Nathanael Doria, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “It is also a time when we want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”