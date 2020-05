In Our Prayers

May 5

Richard Farley

Born February 22, 1959

Steven Wade Hoyland Sr.

Born July 27, 1952

William Alan Kibikas

Born February 17, 1951

Jimmy Withers

Born May 25, 1965

Zelda Nail

Born May 5, 1932

May 6

John Francis Mesmer

Born December 21, 1935

Betty Jean Schroeder

Born March 13, 1926

James Walter Thomas

Born December 13, 1933

May 7

James Preston Davidson

Born December 6, 1947

Mary Beth (Munson) Dieringer

Born July 2, 1937

Harold Driver

Born January 8, 1943

Estanislao Mena Espinoza

Born December 7, 1925

Robert B. “Dr. Bob” Leonard

Died at age 74

May 8

Lorraine Bertolino

Born August 20, 1933

John Robert Lawrence

Born April 20, 1942

May 9

Della Mae Collins

Born March 13, 1940

JoAnn Fenelon

Born January 23, 1939

Bryce Christian Fisher

Born April 19, 1999

Susan Gerlene Thompson Glazener

Born September 13, 1922

Crewshanda Monta “Chris” Hampton

Born July 8, 1977

Arthur David Whittington

Born January 10, 1939

May 10

Amelia Chapa

Born January 31, 1928

Hazel L. Heiman

Born December 7, 1925

Jerry Wayne Palmore

Born September 20, 1959

May 11

Evelyn Archie

No information on birthdate or age

Mary Bush

Born March 12, 1952

Alfred Nicholas Harmon

Born December 7, 1925

Joe G. Juarez

Born September 5, 1961

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.