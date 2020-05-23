Difficult Seasons

The recent months have been interesting to say the least. We have all been affected in various ways. We’ve been forced to practice patience. We have hopefully drawn closer to those we share a home with. My hardest lesson was being hospitalized and not being able to have visitors or someone there to calm and comfort me. Being there on Mother’s Day was difficult. I hope I never have to spend it alone again. It did give me a lot of time to think. I had to pull myself together and not feel sorry for myself. I had to remind myself that this is just a difficult season and it will pass. I hope some good has been revealed to you. Soon all of these days will be a memory.

♫♥✻╰ღ╮

Frances Durisseau

╭ღ╯✻♥♫



See my Inspirations By Frances in The POST Newspaper

The POST Newspaper at

www.thepostnewspaper.ne