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Inspirations

God the ultimate “Heart-Searcher”

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Text: Psalm 139:23

In Jeremiah 17:10 God’s omniscience, affirming that He searches the heart and examines the mind to reward individuals based on their true motives and actions. Following the description of the human heart as deceitful (v. 9), this verse said that God sees beyond outward appearances, providing righteous judgment on the motivations of life.

God does not just observe actions; He investigates the hidden motives and secret thoughts of the heart.

The terms “search” and “try” (or “examine”) indicate a thorough investigation by God, similar to a gardener checking for hidden pests.

Each person receives rewards according to their own ways and the fruit of their doings, showing personal responsibility.

In Jeremiah 17:5-10, the heart that trusts in self/man is cursed (like a barren shrub), while the heart that trusts in the LORD is blessed (like a tree by water).

Because God sees the truth, believers are encouraged to live with integrity, allowing Him to examine and purify their inner lives.

 God rewards a person “according to the fruit of his doings”. Preachers often explain this as God judging the why behind the what. Good deeds done with selfish motives are revealed as “wood, hay, and stubble” under His control.

Rather than being a message of fear, it is an invitation to stop pretending and to find rest in God’s total knowledge of us, this allows for true, deep repentance.

Stop Self-Trust: Because the heart is deceitful, don’t “follow your heart”; follow God’s Word.

Daily Submission: Use the prayer of Psalm 139:23: “Search me, O God, and know my heart,” asking God to reveal hidden idols.

Check Your Motives: Ask not just “Is this right?” but “Why am I doing this?”

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