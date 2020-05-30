With all that has been going on with me and around me I found myself dwelling on the word okay, and how often I use that word to describe how I’m feeling. I did a little soul searching trying to find out how okay I really am. I think we all need to do that from time to time. We all face difficulties in life, and some of them will be extreme mountains that we have to climb, while others will be bumps in the road that slow us up. Sometimes we may just have some unexpected detours we weren’t counting on that take us out of our way, on a path that is unfamiliar and maybe a bit frightening. No one is exempt from these difficulties. If you aren’t going through one now, be thankful. At some point, it will happen. Whether it’s the mountain or the bump in the road, it would be wise to do an okay checkup along the way. Did you know you can be okay in the middle of your worst difficulty? You see, you have to give yourself the grace to feel what you are feeling and allow yourself to work through it. You just can’t get stuck there. I’ve come to understand that it’s okay that I feel a bit dismayed at times. So I wonder, are you okay? If not, what can you do to help you get to the place where you feel better about things? I had to look long and hard at that one with all I’ve been going through. And if I can do it, I know that you can do it too. We just have to keep trying. So for now, in this moment, I can say, I’m okay. What about you?

♫♥✻╰ღ╮ Frances Durisseau╭ღ╯✻♥♫

See my Inspirations By Frances in The POST Newspaper The POST Newspaper at

www.thepostnewspaper.net