Assistant: Pastor Wesley Fulton

BEST FRIENDS

John 15:13-15

Monday is National Best Friends Day, a day to honor that one special person you call your “best friend,” a time to show them how much you appreciate them, how special and important they are to you and how you cherish their friendship.

“Best friends share extremely strong ties with each other.”

Do you have a close friend, the one that you can count on to be there for you, the one you want to share your secrets with, the one you want to do fun things with, the one you want to just hang out with, that one person is your best friend.

“When it hurts to look back and you’re scared to look ahead, you can look beside you and your best friend will be there.”

Human beings were created to be social creatures, meaning that we are most comfortable when we have family, friends and acquaintances. Friendship is an important element in a fulfilled, contented life, and those who have close friends, whether one or two or a multitude, will usually be happy and well-adjusted. At the same time, those who call themselves our friends may cause us grief and hardship, constantly disappointing us. So what exactly is a friend, and what does the Bible have to say about friends?

Proverbs 17:17 …. A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.

The Lord Jesus Christ gave us the definition of a true friend: “Greater love has no one than this. That he lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I command. I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.” (John 15:13-15).”

Jesus is the pure example of a true friend, for He laid down His life for His “friends.” What is more, anyone may become His friend by trusting in Him as his personal savior, being born again and receiving new life in Him.

The principle of friendship is also found in Amos. “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3). Friends are of like mind. The truth that comes from all of this is a friendship is a relationship that is entered into by individuals, and it is only as good or as close as those individuals choose to make it. Someone has said that if you can count your true friends on the fingers of one hand, you are blessed. A friend is one whom you can be yourself with and never fear that he or she will judge you. A friend is someone that you can confide in with complete trust. A friend is someone you respect and that respects you, not based upon worthiness but based upon a likeness of mind.



Finally, the real definition of a true friend comes from God. God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:7-8). “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends” (John 15:13).

Now, that is true friendship!

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

Assistant: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568

Ch.Ph: 409/933-9878

Need Prayer call: 409/938-1799?