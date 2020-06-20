Adopt a Pet Today
DOG OF THE WEEK
Don’t miss your chance at “Billie” (A020216), a 1 year old,
female Border Collie mix. This is girl is very playful and
happy. She loves getting attention and is just a happy girl all
the time. Her happiness is contagious so come to the ARC
and take this bundle of joy home with you.
CAT OF THE WEEK
Bartleby (A023588), a Domestic Short Hair kitten with
a coat of blue can help you chase the blues away. Bartleby is about 4 months old, playful, friendly and outgoing. He coat appears solid blue at first glance but close
inspection reveals “ghost tabby” striping – blue on blue.
His gray-green eyes are pensive and thoughtful – is he
contemplating dinner, pouncing on a toy or who is going to adopt him?
ADOPTION DETAILS
Bartleby and Billie will be available for adoption June 23-27,
2020 at the special rate of $42.50.
*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please
call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.
