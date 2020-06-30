Space Center Houston Extends Closure Until Further Notice

HOUSTON — In accordance with health guidelines from Harris County, the city of Houston, and the latest stay-at-home ordinance, Space Center Houston will extend its closure until further notice. Space Center Houston will not reopen July 1 as previously announced.

“It is our commitment to support the community during this challenging time. Therefore, as a community leader guided by science, we will extend our closure until further notice to help protect the health and safety of our employees, guests and the community,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of the science and space exploration learning center. “We remain vigilant about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and will continue to take every precaution following all health and safety guidelines as we work together to get through this pandemic. Unity will help us get through this, and we ask our community to come together to help control the pandemic by following all state, city and health guidelines.”

Space Center Houston will continue to monitor the latest updates from state, local and CDC officials and will continue to adjust its plans and protocols accordingly to ensure it can offer the safest experience possible for everyone.

The closure includes regular operating hours, member Welcome Back Days, Explorer Camps, Space Center U®, all public, education, and private programs and events. Participants enrolled in education programs and ticket holders with timed admission tickets will be contacted and offered the choice of being put on a list to be called to reschedule when we have a new opening date or being issued a refund.

Until Space Center Houston reopens, continue to engage in science learning and enjoy a variety of its expanded virtual learning experiences through its digital resources page at www.spacecenter.org/resources. To stay up to date, follow Space Center Houston on its social media pages and sign-up for its newsletter at spacecenter.org.