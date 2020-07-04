Blackberry Tart can be a welcome change…

A summer barbecue or picnic just wouldn’t be the same without the perfect dessert. While a slice of pie with ice cream on top is a fan favorite, a fruit tart can be a welcome change, especially when it’s bursting with juicy, delicious berries.

This recipe for “Blackberry Streusel Tart” from “Classic Stars Desserts” (Chronicle Books) by Emily Luchetti is full of blackberries that are soft and juicy. Select varieties of blackberries, such as olallieberries and marionberries, which are not too tart nor seedy. This treat can be served with a big dollop of whipped cream or a black raspberry ice cream for even more berry taste.

Blackberry Streusel Tart

Serves 6 to 8

11/2 pints blackberries (about 3 cups)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca flour

1/2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 prebaked 91/2 tart crust (see below)

Streusel

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

3 ounces (6 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Tart crust

1 large egg

2 to 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

21/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

7 ounces (14 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Dish up dessert to complete summer meals

Flour for dusting

Make the crust: In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and 2 tablespoons of the cream.

Combine the flour, sugar and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and mix on low speed until combined. Scatter the butter pieces over the top and mix on low speed until the butter is the size of small peas.

Add the egg-and-cream mixture and mix on low speed for about 10 seconds. Stop the mixer and gently squeeze a small amount of the dough in your hand. If the dough comes together and does not have any dry pieces it has enough moisture. If the dough is dry, add another tablespoon of cream. Mix and test again until the dough almost comes together in a ball.

Line the tart pan with parchment paper and then place the dough on top. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Bake until the edges of the crust are golden brown, about 35 minutes. Remove and cool.

In a bowl, gently combine the blackberries, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Spread the blackberry mixture evenly in the tart crust.

To make the streusel: In a food processor, combine the flour, brown sugar, salt, and butter and pulse until the butter is the size of large peas. Sprinkle over the blackberry filling.

Bake at 350 F until the streusel is browned and the fruit is bubbling, about 25 minutes. Let the tart cool until it can be handled, then remove the tart and place on a platter. Serve warm or at room temperature.