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Texas City wins prestigious international awards for communications

by Publisher
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The City of Texas City has earned four awards in the prestigious international Communicator Awards competition, hosted by Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA). The competition receives thousands of entries from around the world, including submissions from major brands such as Disney, Marriott International, PepsiCo and Lenovo.

Texas City received three Awards of Distinction, including one in the General Press Release category for a release recognizing five heroic citizens who helped save the life of a crash victim. The city also earned Awards of Distinction for videos in its “On the Job” and “Texas City Tells Unsolved” series.

In addition to those awards, Texas City received the competition’s highest recognition — the Award of Excellence — for a police recruitment video produced by the city’s Communications Department. The video, inspired by the television show Friends, has generated hundreds of thousands of views online and contributed to record turnout at several recent police department entrance exams.

Awards are determined by a panel of judges who are leaders in communications, marketing and creative industries. This year’s judges included representatives from JPMorgan Chase, FedEx, Netflix and other major organizations. Entries that receive high scores are awarded the Award of Distinction, while a select number earn the Award of Excellence, which recognizes work that sets a benchmark or new industry standard.

With thousands of entries submitted annually from across the United States and around the globe, the Communicator Awards remains one of the largest and most competitive programs honoring excellence in marketing, communications and creative work.

“We are in an era of information and content overload. Breaking through requires the right message, medium and moment,” said AIVA General Manager Josh Campbell. “This season’s winners got it exactly right.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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