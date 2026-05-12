Texas City wins prestigious international awards for communications

The City of Texas City has earned four awards in the prestigious international Communicator Awards competition, hosted by Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA). The competition receives thousands of entries from around the world, including submissions from major brands such as Disney, Marriott International, PepsiCo and Lenovo.

Texas City received three Awards of Distinction, including one in the General Press Release category for a release recognizing five heroic citizens who helped save the life of a crash victim. The city also earned Awards of Distinction for videos in its “On the Job” and “Texas City Tells Unsolved” series.

In addition to those awards, Texas City received the competition’s highest recognition — the Award of Excellence — for a police recruitment video produced by the city’s Communications Department. The video, inspired by the television show Friends, has generated hundreds of thousands of views online and contributed to record turnout at several recent police department entrance exams.

Awards are determined by a panel of judges who are leaders in communications, marketing and creative industries. This year’s judges included representatives from JPMorgan Chase, FedEx, Netflix and other major organizations. Entries that receive high scores are awarded the Award of Distinction, while a select number earn the Award of Excellence, which recognizes work that sets a benchmark or new industry standard.

With thousands of entries submitted annually from across the United States and around the globe, the Communicator Awards remains one of the largest and most competitive programs honoring excellence in marketing, communications and creative work.

“We are in an era of information and content overload. Breaking through requires the right message, medium and moment,” said AIVA General Manager Josh Campbell. “This season’s winners got it exactly right.”