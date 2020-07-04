Callis named TCISD Administrator of the Year

LA MARQUE HIGH SCHOOL Assistant Principal Andrew Callis was selected as Texas City ISD’s Administrator of the Year for his work both in and out of campus.

A graduate of La Marque High School, Callis participated in both football and track for the Cougars and was part of the school’s state championship mile relay team in 1993. He attended Texas Tech University, where he was a four-time All-Southwest Conference performer for the Red Raiders track team. He spent time as a coach at La Marque, Port Arthur Lincoln, Beaumont Central and Nimitz High Schools. Callis earned his Masters’ in Education from Prairie View A&M University and has been part of the La Marque High School administrative staff since 2016.

The father of two recently celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife, Toni.