“Dig-In” With the Texas City Garden Club By: Bridget Buffa

Lilies are one of the most recognizable of all summer garden flowers. With their large, bright flowers there are dozens of varieties that offer color, elegance, fragrance to any type of garden landscape.

Garden Club member, Marilee Stripling made a great choice with her Silly Girl Lily. This variety has bright pink blooms with a yellow, dotted, star heart. A vigorous plant, that can grow 3-4 ft. tall with strong stems and a high bud count. Its flowers are usually

unscented, making them ideal for those who do not like the strong perfume of lilies.

Garden Club Member ~ Marilee Stripling

The Texas City Garden Club selected the home of George and Debbie Garcia as their “Spot of Beauty” this month. This beautifully landscaped yard is located at 1836 24th Avenue N.

Debbie Garcia and Nancy Heard ~ TC Garden Club President

Pictures really do not do justice for this yard…It is filled with colorful flowers and is a Plethora of Plumeria Paradise. Both the front yard and the backyard are truly a work of beauty. Debbie was kind enough to share a large cutting for me to try at home. Drive by and take a look!

Plumeria, also called frangipani, are fast growing, tropical trees with vibrant blooms and the most wonderful fragrance. I’m sure the Garcia family enjoys the scent of their plumeria’s with a nice summer evening breeze.

Plumeria thrive and bloom their best in full sun, but can tolerate some shade. Plumeria are highly drought tolerant and can be prone to rot with too much water. When in doubt – don’t water your plumeria! You can mist the leaves, as this provides some of the humidity these plants crave, without burdening the roots with excess water in the soil.

In the Hawaiian culture, the plumeria symbolizes positivity and is used in leis or to celebrate special occasions. When worn in the hair, the flower symbolizes the relationship status of the wearer. A flower over the right ear means she is available while one over the left means she is taken.

The Texas City Garden Club appreciates the Garcia’s in helping Keep Texas City Beautiful!

Don’t forget the Texas City Garden Club is always on the Look-Out for our next “Spot of Beauty” …

You could be next!