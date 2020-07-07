Cavender’s Partners with SOTX for the 6th Year in a Row to Support Athletes

TEXAS – This summer marks the 6th year that Cavender’s will partner with Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) to

sell paper torches at each of its 57 Texas stores in support of SOTX athletes. The paper torches will be

available for purchase for 1, 5 or 10 dollars at the checkout counter from July 6th – August 6th and can be

personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one they want to honor.

Considering the effects of social distancing on the physical, social, and emotional well-being of SOTX athletes,

there has been a need for increased virtual programming and a heavy emphasis on health and safety. Funds

raised will go toward providing quality sports competition and training, as well as virtual opportunities and

increased safety protocols, for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.

“These are trying times for all companies and organizations, but despite that, Cavender’s continues to show

its generosity. Their continued support of Special Olympics Texas means the world to the Athletes and allows

individuals with and without intellectual disability to further the inclusion revolution,” said Miguel Quezada,

Chief Development Officer for Special Olympics Texas.

The cowboy boot and western wear retailer has been a generous supporter of SOTX since 2015. Cavender’s

has conducted this campaign since 2015 and has raised nearly $100,000 over 5 years.

“This is our 6th year to partner with Special Olympics of Texas on our paper torch campaign and we could not

be more excited. We understand that while this has been an unprecedented year for our country, non-profit

organizations are still providing services and need support more than ever. We hope that our loyal and

generous customers will continue to show SOTX their love,” said Jennifer Green, Public Relations and Special

Events for Cavender’s.

In addition to the Paper Torch Campaign, Cavender’s has been the presenting sponsor for SOTX’s statewide

Equestrian Competition for many years, which is annually held in May at the Brazos County Expo Center in

Bryan for nearly 200 athletes. They continue to work with communities and government leaders to remain

open in many locations to fulfill the needs of other essential workers, businesses, and agencies, offering phone

ordering, buy online/pickup in store, and curbside pickup.

ABOUT CAVENDER’S

Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 85 stores located across

12 states. Founded by James R. and Pat Cavender in 1965 in Pittsburg, Texas, Cavender’s remains a family

operation, with sons Joe, Mike and Clay Cavender involved in the day-to-day operations. The family lives the

western lifestyle, operating three working ranches in Texas with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle. To

find store locations or to shop online, visit cavenders.com.

About Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the

power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for

all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more

than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their

potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. To learn more,

visit www.specialolympicstexas.org or call 800.876.5646. Engage with us on:

Twitter @SOTexas; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX; youtube.com/specialolympicstexas.