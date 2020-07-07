Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will host a school supply fundraiser on July 11, 2020 at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1800 Oleander Drive in La Marque from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Donations and financial assistance are welcomed. BBQ chipped beef sandwiches, chips, cake and a drink are $10 each, with delivery available for orders of more than five. Curbside pickup is also available. For more information, call Lyza Willis at 409-354-1696 or Marcus Willis at 832-372-0729.