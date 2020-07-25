Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK

Plum Fairy (A023635) is a 4 year old female Staffordshire

mix, with a beautiful brown brindle and white coat. She is a

short gal who is full of love! She knows how to sit on command and has done well with a kid at the ARC! Would you

like to come meet Plum Fairy

CAT OF THE WEEK

Bay (A023667), a Domestic Short Hair brown tabby kitten

is as pretty as she is sweet. Bay showed up as a baby with

her litter-mates and lovely mom Rhoni (A023663). Bay is 4

months old, perky, playful and quite the photo model. She

looks wonderful in peach and aqua or in “just” her snappy

striped coat. Hey, what do you say? Come meet BAY! And

fall in love.

ADOPTION DETAILS

Bay and Plum Fairy will be available for adoption July 28 –

August 1, 2020 at the special rate of $42.50.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please

call or email us at arc@gchd.org.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.