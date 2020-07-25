WOODLAND CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD CELEBRATES ITS FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS –

On Friday, July 31 The Crossings, a local retirement community, will celebrate the five-year anniversary of the opening of The Woodland Creek Independent Living Neighborhood. In 2015, they welcomed 24 residents, who became known as the Trailblazers. These residents encouraged other active seniors to follow suit and move to a community with a vibrant, engaging and maintenance-free lifestyle.

A special, safe celebration is planned to commemorate the occasion. Surprises include a new mascot, gift bags, dinner and more!



ABOUT THE CROSSINGS

The Crossings is a member of the Methodist Retirement Communities, a not-for-profit service ministry providing senior housing and health care services in Texas for more than 55 years. Though it derives its name from a Covenant of Connection agreement that honors its heritage with the Texas Annual Conference of United Methodists, MRC communities welcome residents of all faiths, without regard to race, color or national origin. MRC owns and operates communities throughout Texas, including in Bryan, College Station, Corpus Christi, Huntsville, Lufkin, Texarkana, La Porte, League City, and soon in Fort Worth. Most campuses are full-service retirement communities that provide a wide array of housing and service options for seniors. Additionally, MRC offers five HUD-subsidized senior apartment communities in two locations as another key component of its service ministry. Additional information about MRC is available at mrcaff.org.