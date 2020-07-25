Summer Time

Summer season is usually filled with vacations, stay-cations, and children playing outside with their friends until the streetlights start glowing. How different has this summer been? I know I’ve been in isolation and quarantine since the end of February due to my health and my physician’s orders. I also experienced a hospital stay that included Mother’s Day weekend which left me totally alone. It was then I had to find a way through a myriad of emotions about it all. Am I still lonely since I cannot visit with friends and loved ones face-to-face? I answer with a resounding YES! Am I losing my mind and going stir crazy? No! I have somehow managed to adjust my mindset. Every day I am thankful for being alive. Too many have lost loved ones in this pandemic. I’ve even had a couple of family members who have dealt with Covid-19, one being a great grand baby less than a year old, and they have both recovered. I am so thankful. If you are a bit overwhelmed in the middle of this mess, take a look around you. Think about all those faces that are so dear to you. Let your thanks be bigger than your fears, your loneliness, or your frustrations that are interfering with your summer. There is no better time for a heart full of thanks.