In Our Prayers

July 14

Houston Lee Arrowood

Born November 5, 1997

Darlene Ashton

Born July 4, 1949

Efren Cavazos

Born March 27, 1954

Everett James Holbrook

Born October 24, 2017

Frank Jimenez

Born February 12, 1954

Shirley Jones

Born January 19, 1936

Leatha Martin

Born September 20, 1936

Shirley Ann (Snavely) Popham

Born November 10, 1933

Phyllis Ann Tijerina

Born May 29, 1948

July 15

Don Harris

Born October 31, 1929

Robert Thetford

Born July 21, 1930

July 16

Norman Bell Jr.

Born June 22, 1938

Margaret Bryant

Born February 24, 1946

George McCoy Cusick Jr.

Born November 21, 1928

Carole Figley

Born June 13, 1925

Ernest Gamble Jr.

Born July 20, 1952

Anna Sayler

Born December 6, 1924

July 17

Frances Bennett-Davis

Born April 25, 1949

Margaret Davila

Born February 20, 1927

Francine Darlene (Kelly) Gilliam

Born January 9, 1972

Thomas (Rod) Rodney Loe

Born January 3, 1938

Carol J. Roush

Born June 23, 1931

Lula Mae Wilson

Born April 28, 1936

July 18

Jack Alldridge

Born June 25, 1926

Madonna Ballard

Born April 5, 1940

Peggy Lynn Clemons

Born January 5, 1958

Eliseo DeLaO Jr.

Born March 29, 1944

Miguel Diaz

Born December 20, 1975

Margie Fields

Born June 23, 1931

Jack Menotti Jr.

Died at age 88

Capt. Carl J. Zahner USNR-R

Died at age 72

July 19

Joyce Cupples

Born April 29, 1927

Kevin Gilliam

Born February 5, 1970

Michael Dale Menard

Born February 9, 1952

Jimmy Lathan Molina Jr.

Born August 15, 1949

Dolores Rubio

No information on age or birthdate

July 20

Constance “Connie” O’Rourke

No information on age or birthdate

Teresa D. Phillips Osborn

Born March 16, 1949

Alma McZeal

Born May 13, 1939

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.