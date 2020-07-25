In Our Prayers
July 14
Houston Lee Arrowood
Born November 5, 1997
Darlene Ashton
Born July 4, 1949
Efren Cavazos
Born March 27, 1954
Everett James Holbrook
Born October 24, 2017
Frank Jimenez
Born February 12, 1954
Shirley Jones
Born January 19, 1936
Leatha Martin
Born September 20, 1936
Shirley Ann (Snavely) Popham
Born November 10, 1933
Phyllis Ann Tijerina
Born May 29, 1948
July 15
Don Harris
Born October 31, 1929
Robert Thetford
Born July 21, 1930
July 16
Norman Bell Jr.
Born June 22, 1938
Margaret Bryant
Born February 24, 1946
George McCoy Cusick Jr.
Born November 21, 1928
Carole Figley
Born June 13, 1925
Ernest Gamble Jr.
Born July 20, 1952
Anna Sayler
Born December 6, 1924
July 17
Frances Bennett-Davis
Born April 25, 1949
Margaret Davila
Born February 20, 1927
Francine Darlene (Kelly) Gilliam
Born January 9, 1972
Thomas (Rod) Rodney Loe
Born January 3, 1938
Carol J. Roush
Born June 23, 1931
Lula Mae Wilson
Born April 28, 1936
July 18
Jack Alldridge
Born June 25, 1926
Madonna Ballard
Born April 5, 1940
Peggy Lynn Clemons
Born January 5, 1958
Eliseo DeLaO Jr.
Born March 29, 1944
Miguel Diaz
Born December 20, 1975
Margie Fields
Born June 23, 1931
Jack Menotti Jr.
Died at age 88
Capt. Carl J. Zahner USNR-R
Died at age 72
July 19
Joyce Cupples
Born April 29, 1927
Kevin Gilliam
Born February 5, 1970
Michael Dale Menard
Born February 9, 1952
Jimmy Lathan Molina Jr.
Born August 15, 1949
Dolores Rubio
No information on age or birthdate
July 20
Constance “Connie” O’Rourke
No information on age or birthdate
Teresa D. Phillips Osborn
Born March 16, 1949
Alma McZeal
Born May 13, 1939
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.
