HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ AWARDS DESERVING TEXAS STUDENTS WITH MORE THAN $12 MILLION IN EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS — JULY 23, 2020:
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials on Thursday announced 644 students who received one of the organization’s educational scholarships. These scholarships are a portion of the Rodeo’s annual educational commitment of more than $27 million and are awarded to students across the state of Texas.
“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to award these scholarships to such an outstanding group of Texas students, thanks to the support of our volunteers, staff, donors, auction buyers and this generous community,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “This class of 2020 had a challenging year due to the health concerns our world has faced, and we are extremely excited to brighten their year with financial support toward their goals of completing a college degree.”
These 644 recipients represent the majority of the Rodeo’s scholarship programs, including Area Go Texan, Exhibitor, Hildebrand Family, Houston Area, Military, School Art, Texas 4-H and Texas FFA. Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree, for a total scholarship commitment of more than $12 million.
Of the scholarship recipients, 67% are female and 33% are male. Nearly half of these recipients will also be the first in their family to attend college.
These scholars will be attending 43 different Texas colleges and universities, majoring in 137 different fields of study. The top three schools these students will attend are The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, and the top fields of study are biology, nursing, business, biochemistry, animal science and computer science.
These educational scholarships represent a share of the Rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. In 2020, more than $27 million has been committed to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. Since 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. Additional information about the Rodeo’s educational commitments can be found here: rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Commitment.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to youth of Texas and education. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all of the latest news. The 2021 Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – March 21.
HOUSTON AREA SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Recipients listed by school district, school name and student name
List as of July 17, 2020
Clear Creek ISD
Clear Brook
Sidney Sanchez, Maxine Scott, Megan Tran
Clear Creek
Vallari Bhatia
Clear Falls High School
Peyton Botik, Juliann Milks, Vijeta Revankar, Auburn Waid
Clear Springs
Megan Martinez
Amy Tran
Tammy Tran
Dickinson ISD
Emily Duran
Friendswood ISD
Kayla Huhn
Galveston ISD
Ball
Tara Donnelly, Mindy Fu, Janae Girouard
Hitchcock ISD
Cecilia Chackochan
La Marque ISD
La Marque
Tory Tate
Santa Fe ISD
Erin Smith
SCHOOL ART SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Recipients listed by school district, school name and student name
List as of July 17, 2020
Leave a Comment