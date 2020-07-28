John P. McGovern Foundation donates $40,000 to Galveston College Foundation’s Universal Access Scholarship programs

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas – The John P. McGovern Foundation recently donated $40,000 to the Galveston College Foundation’s Universal Access Community Scholarship Endowment and Non-Tuition Educational Expenses Fund programs. The contribution continues the McGovern Foundation’s long history of support for Galveston College students. John P. McGovern Foundation contributions since 1996 total almost $900,000 toward Universal Access Scholarship funding and health programs at Galveston College.

The generosity of the McGovern Foundation mirrors that of the man who started it. He was a co-founder of the American Osler Society and founder of the McGovern Allergy Clinic in Houston. He established his foundation in 1961 and focused his philanthropy on the Texas Medical Center and programs benefiting families and children.

The Universal Access and Universal Access Plus scholarships will continue to help eligible Galveston students into the future and arrive at their educational goals sooner. Universal Access fully funds tuition and fees for a 60-hour degree program at Galveston College. Universal Access Plus in 2019-2020 provided $500 towards textbooks, digital tools, access fees and laptops.

In spring 2020, 74 percent of Galveston College’s students attended college on a part-time basis. Twenty-four percent had dependent children at home. Seventy-six percent juggled the demands of working and higher education. It takes Galveston College students an average of 3.7 years to graduate without public or private financial assistance. Universal Access students graduate on average in 2.7 years.

The McGovern Foundation also benefits students in the health sciences through another scholarship program.

The John P. McGovern 21st Century Memorial Scholarship in Nursing and Health Sciences is a separate example of the impact the McGovern Foundation has had on the fabric of Galveston College. The McGovern Scholars are health sciences students with a 3.0 or better GPA and receive an $800 scholarship.

For the Galveston College community, the focus of McGovern Foundation’s generosity is helping its students pay for tuition, fees, books and digital resources. This allows them to focus on their studies, stay in college and graduate.