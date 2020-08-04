Ben Stewart

Snap into it: Gators center among elite long snappers

Dickinson High School senior Ben Stewart has established himself as one of the nation’s top long snappers, ranking as a Division 1 prospect according to rubiolongsnapping.com. Stewart opened eyes at the Rubio Long Snapping Rising Seniors Camp last month, receiving high praise from his coaches.

“It was like he flipped a switch and all of a sudden knew he could, and should, dominate with his snapping,” said one Rubio Long Snapping coach. “Coachable long snapper that will be fully ready for the next level when he consistently snaps as hard as he can and locks down his release point. Watch Ben very closely this season.”